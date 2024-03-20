Police searching for man who sexually battered woman at gunpoint in Fort Lauderdale

Police are searching for a man who forced a woman into his car and sexually battered her at gunpoint in Fort Lauderdale.

The shocking incident happened around 2:30 a.m. back on Feb. 27 in the 700 block of Southeast 16th Street.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the victim was walking in the 1600 block of South Federal Highway when a man in a car started to follow behind her.

The man then got out of his car and approached the victim while armed with a handgun and demanded money from her.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

When she refused, he dragged her back to his vehicle and sexually battered her at gunpoint, police said.

The victim was able to get out of the car and flee, and the suspect drove off.

Surveillance footage released by police on Wednesday showed the suspect's car in the area before and after the sex battery.

#FLPD SAFETY ALERT 🚨 Do you recognize this vehicle? We need your help identifying the driver who is believed to be involved in an armed sexual battery that occurred on February 27th.



Click here for details about the suspect and the vehicle: https://t.co/3ZIxl1ofHw



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/eWRYmS7fXH — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) March 20, 2024

The car was a gray Hyundai Sonata, either a 2018 or 2019 model, with dark tint.

Police also released a sketch of the suspect, who they described as a Hispanic male, in his 20s, who is approximately 5-foot-10, with short dark hair, a clean-shaven face, and a medium build.

Fort Lauderdale Police A sketch of a suspect wanted in an armed sexual battery in Fort Lauderdale.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect is asked to call police at 954-828-5510.