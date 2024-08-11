Tracking the Tropics

Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 expected to become season's third hurricane

The system is forecast to become a tropical storm sometime Monday and will take on the name Ernesto, the fifth of the 2024 Atlantic season.

By Ryan Phillips

The National Hurricane Center identified Potential Tropical Cyclone Five Sunday afternoon in the tropical Atlantic, allowing the first batch of tropical storm watches to be issued for a portion of the Leeward Islands.

Though not quite organized enough to be deemed a tropical depression, the system is forecast to eventually evolve into a named storm.

As of Sunday evening, the system is forecast to become a hurricane around mid-week, the third of the year.

Interests in the Greater and Lesser Antilles should be monitoring the system carefully over the next few days with tropical storm impacts likely to arrive to the Leeward Islands Tuesday morning.

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will likely go under a Tropical Storm Watch Sunday night or Monday morning for impacts arriving Wednesday.

While the system has generated interest across Florida in the wake of last week’s Debby, there is high confidence that the storm will track well east of the state, with no impacts expected.

