Potential Tropical Cyclone 5 expected to become season's third hurricane

The National Hurricane Center identified Potential Tropical Cyclone Five Sunday afternoon in the tropical Atlantic, allowing the first batch of tropical storm watches to be issued for a portion of the Leeward Islands.

Though not quite organized enough to be deemed a tropical depression, the system is forecast to eventually evolve into a named storm.

The system is forecast to become a tropical storm sometime Monday and will take on the name Ernesto, the fifth of the 2024 Atlantic season.

5 pm Sunday - PTC 5 to become Ernesto to start the week... later becoming the season's third hurricane as it turns north, well east of Florida and the Bahamas.

At this time, impacts expected in the Leeward Islands... possible in Puerto Rico. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/HhyfDVBoAI — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) August 11, 2024

As of Sunday evening, the system is forecast to become a hurricane around mid-week, the third of the year.

Interests in the Greater and Lesser Antilles should be monitoring the system carefully over the next few days with tropical storm impacts likely to arrive to the Leeward Islands Tuesday morning.

Tropical Storm Watches are now in effect for a portion of the Leeward Islands... impacts likely to arrive starting Tuesday morning. pic.twitter.com/5eg4wiT7pp — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) August 11, 2024

Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will likely go under a Tropical Storm Watch Sunday night or Monday morning for impacts arriving Wednesday.

While the system has generated interest across Florida in the wake of last week’s Debby, there is high confidence that the storm will track well east of the state, with no impacts expected.