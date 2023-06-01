Pregnant Woman Hospitalized After Being Shot Outside 7-Eleven in NW Miami-Dade

Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside of a 7-Eleven store Thursday in northwest Miami-Dade where a pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital.

Miami-Dade Police arrived at the scene in the 9400 block of Northwest 17th Avenue after calls of a person being shot.

Officers arrived and found a pregnant woman, who said she was sitting in the driver's seat of her car outside of the store when she felt the pain of being shot in the back and right leg.

The victim, who was not identified, was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police did not release additional details on the shooting, including information on a possible suspect.