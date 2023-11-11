Miami Beach

Pro-Palestinian, Pro-Israel protests go head-to-head on Miami Beach

There were heated moments where police had to step in between. However, Miami Beach police said there were no arrests made in connection with the demonstrations.

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

There were two separate protests happening at the same time on Miami Beach Saturday afternoon.

One group of demonstrators was supporting the Palestinian people and the other group was supporting Israel.

Each group stood on opposite sides of Ocean Drive, chanting at shouting at each other, more than a month after the Hamas attack on Israel.

Faten Hamadna was born in Palestine and raised in the U.S., but she still has family overseas. She was one of hundreds of people in support of Palestinians Saturday.

"This is my ancestors future kids fighting for their truth, their rights because they couldn't back then,” Hamadna said. "I'm fighting for my ancestors, I'm fighting for my people, I'm fighting for my country."

Hamadna says their message is clear, they're calling for a cease fire.

Local

"It's not about sides, it's about what's right and that's humanity,” Hamadna said.

David David is standing with Israel, where many of his family is right now.

"They are worried but they are strong, we have to do what we have to do to eliminate Hamas,” David said.

He says what they want is simple.

"Freedom and peace, that's what we're seeking,” David said. "We got to fight for our right to live in freedom."

The group supporting Palestinians started marching south on Ocean Drive starting at 10th street. There were yelling things like “cease fire now” and “free Palestine”.

Meanwhile, the smaller group supporting Israel made their voices heard at Lummus Park.

Miami Beach Police say there were zero significant incidents Saturday in connection with the demonstrations.

