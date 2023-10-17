2 years later, prosecutors say Miami Beach officer's actions were ‘lawful' in 2021 beating

A Miami Beach Police officer is hoping to get all of his charges dropped in connection to the beating of a tourist inside a hotel in 2021.

On Tuesday, Miami Beach Officer Steven Serrano showed up to court with over 20 of his co-workers hoping a judge would drop an official misconduct charge.

After the July 2021 incident, Serrano was charged with two official misconduct charges and one battery charge for allegedly hitting a tourist inside the Royal Palm Hotel. Five officers were charged in connection to that beating caught on video.

Since the two years after the incident, state attorneys announced they would not prosecute Serrano on one official misconduct, and earlier this month, they dropped the battery charge.

Assistant state attorney William Gonzalez explained Tuesday the recent battery drop was because there was a “gray area we wouldn’t be able to overcome with stand your ground," a self-defense law that could provide someone with immunity and justify the use of force.

On Tuesday, during a motion to dismiss hearing, Gonzalez said they still plan to prosecute Serrano on an official misconduct charge because he allegedly lied on an arrest document for Khalid Vaughn. Vaughn, a bystander, began filming police beating up another tourist, Dalonta Crudup. Records and video shows Officer Robert Sabater slamming into Vaughn and repeatedly striking him.

However, the state said Serrano lied and labeled Vaughn as the aggressor in an arrest document that charged the tourist with resisting arrest. Vaughn's charges were later dropped.

“The A-form written by Serrano presents Khalid Vaughn as the aggressor, being violent, interfering with police activity,” said Gonzalez, while claiming Serrano tried covering up for Sabater.

Serrano’s attorney Douglas Williams argued the state will need to talk about the battery he’s no longer facing, to try and prove the remaining official misconduct charge in front of a jury. State attorneys responded by stating Serrano touching Vaughn is no longer relevant because the remaining misconduct charge is about Serrano covering up when Sabater hit the tourist. This was before Serrano touched the tourist.

However, a judge has already dismissed Sabater’s battery charge earlier this year.

“The battery covered up by this arrest affidavit is the same battery we are still appealing in misdemeanor court,” Gonzalez said.

Judge Mavel Ruiz did not rule on the motion to dismiss. A hearing was set for November.

As for the other four officers charged, Jose Perez pleaded guilty, Kevin Perez was granted a new trial, and David Rivas and Sabater had their charges dropped.