Psychiatrist Gives Tips on Dealing With Aftermath of Condo Collapse

As the situation in Surfside continues to unfold, some may be experiencing added stress.

Dr. Flavia van Riel, who is specialized in the treatment of PTSD, says the best way to help someone going through severe trauma is to be patient and understanding.

She suggests offering support by sending a text or making a phone call and to not pressure the person into talking if they're not ready.

"So you need to respect, sometimes, the mood swings, the not wanting to discuss what happened," said van Riel.

She added that the uncertainty of the situation as the rescue efforts continue is also stressful.

"Not knowing what happened, you, your loved one can really leave you with hopelessness, helplessness and eventually can lead to depression," van Riel said.

But there's help available, and the sooner the better, according to the doctor.

The Red Cross has a free 24 hour, 7 days a week hotline called Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.