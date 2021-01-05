Publix to Provide COVID-19 Vaccines at Select Stores in Florida

The COVID-19 vaccine will be available at select Publix pharmacies in Citrus, Hernando and Marion counties starting this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

There is no word on whether the vaccine will be available in the near future at Publix pharmacies in other parts of Florida. The supermarket chain did say it was working with the six other states in its operating area to distribute vaccines.

In a collaboration between Publix Super Markets Inc. and the Florida Department of Health, the supermarket chain will be able to distribute approximately 15,000 Moderna vaccines to customers ages 65 and older.

Vaccinations are by appointment only starting Thursday, Jan. 7. To make an appointment and to view a full list of participating locations, click here.