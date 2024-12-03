South Florida

‘Stigma kills': Ricky Martin headlines concert to raise HIV/AIDS awareness

Ricky Martin headlined the concert for World AIDS Day, where Miami-Dade is considered the epicenter of new HIV  infections in the country. 

By Jamie Guirola

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thousands of fans were treated to a free concert Monday night headlined by global superstar Ricky Martin for World AIDS Day, commemorating the lives lost and the fight to end the epidemic. 

Performing to one of his hit songs, Martin blew the crowd away with the free concert at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"Life has highs and lows, but we’re here standing, standing strong," the singer said.

World AIDS Day, which is held each year on Dec. 1, is an opportunity for communities to unite in the fight against HIV, show support for people living with HIV, and remember lives lost.  

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"We want people to hear that HIV is not over, that we are still experiencing people that are coming down with HIV illness who are living their lives with HIV illness, and that stigma kills," said Tracy Jones, the southern bureau chief for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, or AHF.

The AHF claims to be the world’s largest HIV/AIDS healthcare organization serving millions of patients, and it organized Monday's event.

"Just because a person is living with HIV or AIDS, they still need to be loved," Jones said. "They still need to be hugged. They still need to have their families."

Local

Miami-Dade County 3 hours ago

Miami-Dade commission will likely have deferral vote on Doral incinerator

Hollywood 4 hours ago

‘Stop with the violence': Manager of Hollywood venue speaks out after baby shower shooting

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1.2 million Americans are living with HIV. Miami-Dade County ranks top in terms of new HIV cases nationally, especially among Hispanics and Black Americans.

"It’s incredibly alarming because we are at this stage where we’re on the precipice of being able to control the illness, but it means people have to know that they are themselves are infected and that they have the ability to get the medication that will save their lives," Jones said.

AHF says to help reduce the spread of HIV, it's important for people to know their status and get tested. Many organizations, including AHF, provide those tests for free.

This article tagged under:

South Florida
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us