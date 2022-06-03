Sandbags Being Distributed Friday Across South Florida Ahead of Tropical Cyclone's Arrival

Several cities across South Florida will be distributing sandbags to residents ahead of the expected weekend arrival of what is now Potential Tropical Cyclone One.

The city of Fort Lauderdale will distribute free sandbags at Mills Pond Park (2201 NW 9th Avenue) from 8 a.m. to noon. The city of Pompano Beach will also distribute free bags to residents with proof of residency from 8 a.m. to noon at 1660 NE 10th Street with a maximum of 10 bags per home.

Lauderhill will give out free san bags on a first come, first serve basis from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Park (7600 NW 50th Street) and Wolk Park (1080 NW 42nd Way). Proof of residency is required.

Oakland Park will provide free, pre-filled bags while supplies last at 5100 NE 12th Terrance. Proof of residency is required

Pembroke Pines will hold a sandbag distribution Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Howard C. Foreman Health Park (8300 South Palm Drive) and the William B. Armstrong Dream Park (1700 NW 160th Avenue) with proof of residency required.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Watch for South Florida until further notice, including a Flood Watch for coastal Miami-Dade and a Flood Advisory for Broward.

Some parts of South Florida could see as much as five inches of rain over the course of the system's impact. But rainfall forecasts are trending up with model output of as much as 10 inches in metro South Florida, according to NBC 6 Hurricane Specialist John Morales.