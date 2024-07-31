Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

WATCH LIVE: Second day of MSD safety commission meeting gets underway

Local leaders and safety officials gathered at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise

By NBC6

A public meeting to discuss safety at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people died in the 2018 mass shooting, entered its second day on Wednesday.

Local leaders and safety officials gathered at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise to discuss items, including threat management and family reunification, on an agenda available here: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MSDHS/Meetings.

The 1200 building that was the site of the deadly school shooting, which happened on Feb. 14, 2018, was recently demolished.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High SchoolParklandParkland school shootingSunrise
