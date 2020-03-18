Second TSA Officer at Fort Lauderdale Airport Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A second Transportation Security Administration officer at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

Officials said the officer who tested positive for COVID-19 was last at the airport on March 10 and worked at Terminal 3. The officer was resting at home, officials said.

Screening checkpoints at the airport remain open and the TSA is working with the CDC, Florida Department of Health and Broward County to monitor the situation, officials said.

The agency said that as of Wednesday, there were no positive cases of COVID-19 involving TSA officers at Miami International Airport.

Officials announced Sunday that another TSA officer at the Fort Lauderdale Airport had tested positive for coronavirus. Another TSA officer at Orlando International Airport has also tested positive.