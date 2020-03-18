coronavirus

Second TSA Officer at Fort Lauderdale Airport Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Officials said no TSA officers at Miami International Airport have tested positive

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A second Transportation Security Administration officer at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Wednesday.

Officials said the officer who tested positive for COVID-19 was last at the airport on March 10 and worked at Terminal 3. The officer was resting at home, officials said.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 1 hour ago

‘It’s Just Surreal’: South Florida Couple in Quarantine After Being Stuck on Grand Princess Ship

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Major South Florida Malls Close Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Screening checkpoints at the airport remain open and the TSA is working with the CDC, Florida Department of Health and Broward County to monitor the situation, officials said.

The agency said that as of Wednesday, there were no positive cases of COVID-19 involving TSA officers at Miami International Airport.

Officials announced Sunday that another TSA officer at the Fort Lauderdale Airport had tested positive for coronavirus. Another TSA officer at Orlando International Airport has also tested positive.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaCOVID-19
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us