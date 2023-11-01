Seminole Tribe of Florida to launch craps, roulette & sports betting

The Seminole Tribe of Florida announced plans Wednesday to move forward with expanded casino games based on the Gaming Compact signed and approved by the Tribe and the State of Florida in 2021.

Craps, roulette and sports betting are set to launch to the public on Thursday, December 7 at all three Seminole Casinos in South Florida.

“This is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league with the world’s great gaming destinations,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International.

This announcement comes just a week after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an attempt to block implementation of the Compact.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“The Seminole Tribe thanks the State of Florida, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Justice for defending our Compact," said Marcellus Osceola Jr., Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. "By working together, the Tribe, the State and the federal government achieved a historic legal victory.”

The deal, known as a compact, included allowing the tribe to offer online sports betting, but it had drawn legal challenges from Florida pari-mutuel companies.

Now, the Seminole Tribe and Seminole Hard Rock will celebrate “A New Era in Florida Gaming” -- with star-studded celebrations in December for the launch of craps, roulette and sports betting at all six Seminole Casinos.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacted to the launch announcement, saying he is excited to see it come to fruition.

“The Seminole Tribe of Florida’s new initiative will create jobs, increase tourism, and provide billions in added revenue for our state,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I was proud to work with the Tribe on our historic Gaming Compact and I look forward to its full implementation.”