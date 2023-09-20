‘She's not my type': Miami man quotes ex-President Trump to deny assault and kidnapping charges

A man accused of kidnapping and sexually battering a woman with a mental disability as she waited at a bus stop in Miami Gardens took the stand in his own defense at his trial Wednesday.

Francis Fernandez went against his own attorney's advice and decided to testify in front of jurors on Wednesday.

In May of 2020, a victim NBC6 is referring to as “Z” was waiting for the bus when she said Fernandez forced her into his vehicle and drove away.

However, Fernandez told jurors she flagged him down, adding “she’s practically begging me, 'sir, can you give me a ride? I missed my bus.'"

The woman said the man sexually assaulted her and then fled the area. She walked to a business to contact police. Fernandez's DNA was found on her body, according to police.

“She never got raped by me because it was consensual. It was consented the moment she got in my car,” Fernandez told jurors.

Fernandez says there was no penetration and quoted former President Donald Trump when he was facing an assault charge.

“I’m gonna say like Donald Trump. She’s not my type, “said Fernandez.

Prosecutors say the man continued the crimes even while knowing the victim had a disability.

“You heard she’s developmentally delayed, she's slow, you don’t remember having a conversation with someone who speaks like that?” asked the prosecutor.

“I remember she speak slow. But I don’t judge. That’s why I'm not a judge. That’s why I'm not sitting there. I don’t judge people. I love all human beings,” said Fernandez.

If found guilty, the 53-year-old man could spend up to life in prison. Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.