Shooting at Lauderdale Lakes Dunkin' drive-thru involved father and son: BSO

A shooting at a Dunkin' drive-thru in Lauderdale Lakes on Monday involved a father and son, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed Tuesday that the shooting was a domestic-related incident involving a son who worked at the shop and his father.

Officials also said no arrests have been made but the incident remains under investigation. The identities of the father and son haven't been released.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Monday at a shopping center in the 3900 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Deputies responded and found the father with a gunshot wound in the drive-thru area. He was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical condition.

Footage showed deputies and SWAT officers at the scene outside the Dunkin' after the shooting.

BSO spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said the employee fled the scene after the shooting, but SWAT responded because authorities weren't sure at first whether the employee had barricaded himself inside the shop.

Officials said investigators later caught up with the son and questioned him.

The details of what led to the shooting remain in question. Officials said they're still trying to figure out who brought the gun to the scene and who was the initial aggressor.

"The, why, how, all those questions about what led up to this incident is something detectives are trying to figure out right now," Grossman said.

BSO's Violent Crimes detectives are investigating the incident and will forward their information to the State Attorney’s Office for review, officials said.