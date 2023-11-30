South Florida teen wants to inspire others as he prepares for Formula 4 UAE Championship

A rising Formula 4 driver, originally from South Florida is hoping to race into the hearts of his fellow Floridians and inspire more young people to join the sport.

“When I was 3 my dad got me an electric toy car,” said Formula 4 driver James Egozi. “Well it was pretty, big but toy car that you could drive around.”

Born in Hollywood, Florida and raised in North Bay Village, Egozi’s need for speed started early.

“Eventually we heard about the gas go-karts -- tried it, loved it,” said Egozi. “We found out about a local track called Opa Locka. We went there, enjoyed it, and it kept escalating.”

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Egozi is now 15, but his intrigue in racing grew quickly from when he was a toddler. His father fed those interests, allowing the boy to compete in local and international races.

“I enjoy being able to see the different parts of the world which is one of my favorite parts of the sport,” said Egozi. “I’ve been to many European countries, each is unique in their own way and the culture is enjoyable. I see all the differences, and learn the languages as well. So that is a big part of what I enjoy.”

As a Karter, James won several US National Championships before his move to Europe 2019. He’s also won two European Championships in the world series.

“In karting you see many young kids from 6 to 10,” said Egozi. “They’re obviously pushing for the goal of Formula 1, so I always enjoy talking to them. They are young and excited, but very passionate about the so it’s always fun talking to them as well.”

Now it’s all about Formula 4 for Egozi, a feeder series for single seaters and while the season is now over, he said he already has his sights on the next prize.

“In January the championship in the United Emeries starts,” said Egozi. “Right now we are doing preparations for that.”

For the Florida kid living across the pond, chasing his dreams is not only about the wins.

“I’m definitely looking to inspire and garner support as well, because most F1 fans can see that there is only one American in the sport right now out of 20,” SAID Egozi. “That is not enough people. So, I am trying to make it to the top and inspire others to do so as well.”

While Egozi has raced on many tracks around the globe, he says it would be a dream fulfilled to race in the Formula 1 Miami GP, at home.

You can connect with Egozi on Instagram at: @phm.racing or @jamesegozi