Street racer facing attempted murder after running over Miami-Dade officer while fleeing: Police

A street racing suspect who ran over a Miami-Dade Police officer while fleeing from a traffic stop early Sunday is facing attempted murder and other charges, officials said.

Tristan Lawson, 22, is facing charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, and fleeing and eluding an officer, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, the incident began around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when a police sergeant, who was working an intersection takeover detail in the area of Northwest 61st street and Northwest 17th Avenue, saw Lawson driving a red Dodge Charger.

Miami-Dade Corrections Tristan Lawson

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The sergeant saw numerous vehicles blocked the intersection so Lawson could drift in the intersection at a high rate of speed as spectators got out to watch, the report said.

Lawson left the intersection and was stopped by police at Northwest 66th Street and Northwest 17th Avenue.

As an officer approached the driver's side and told Lawson to stop the car, a police lieutenant who was assisting approached and saw a pasenger in the back seat "make overt movements and grab the front of his waistband as in what appeared to be an attempt to conceal something," the report said.

The report said Lawson made eye contact with the lieutenant then accelerated and hit the lieutenant, who ended up on the hood of the car before falling to the ground.

Lawson fled the scene and ended up on Interstate 95 northbound as officers began pursuing him.

At one point, as Lawson's driving continued to be reckless, a Miami-Dade Police helicopter took over the pursuit, the report said.

Lawson eventually stopped the car in the area of West Palm Beach and he and two other suspects fled on foot into a wooded area, the report said.

Lawson and one of the other suspects were caught, but the third suspect wasn't found, the report said.

Police booked Lawson, of Royal Palm Beach, into jail where he remained held without bond, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Authorities in South Florida have been cracking down on the illegal street racing and intersection takeovers in recent months, making dozens of arrests across Miami-Dade and Broward.

Officials say the events, which are organized online, are dangerous not only for participants and spectators, but for other drivers and anyone who might need an emergency vehicle that could be blocked by the takeovers.

In a state law enacted in 2022, it is illegal to participate in street racing. That includes takeovers, drag racing, donuts, burnouts, wheelies, drifting and other related activities that can create unsafe roadways. Besides jail time, drivers can have their license revoked and face fines upwards of $5,000.