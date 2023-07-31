‘Stronger each and every day': Community comes together to pray for Freddy Ramirez

Law enforcement, fire rescue and elected officials came together Monday to pray for Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez a week after he shot himself in an apparent suicide attempt.

An interfaith prayer service was held at the 93rd Street Community Baptist Church, where Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gave the latest update on his condition.

"He is recovering. We know that. Stronger each and every day, and that alone is truly a miracle," she said. "A miracle has happened here."

She then offered her prayer for his continued recovery.

"We ask dear God that you watch over Freddy," Levine Cava said. "That he may recuperate and heal in body and soul."

Ramirez shot himself a week ago Sunday on I-75 near Tampa after a dispute with his wife. He had offered his resignation over the phone the same day he injured himself.

"He has been a rock for so many and today, we are all a rock for him, and we are bringing that same compassion and love and presence that he has brought to his community," Levine Cava said.

Dozens of officers, first responders and elected officials bowed their heads in silence as multiple prayers from different faiths asked for Ramirez’s health, well-being and family.

Ramirez, 52, has been with the Miami-Dade Police Department since 1995 and moved up the ranks to police director in 2020. He’s currently assigned to a dual role as director of the department and chief of safety and emergency response.

Ramirez’s attempted suicide has helped highlight a number of issues facing our community, including the increased number of suicides within law enforcement, mental health, and gun violence.

Ramirez remains in a Tampa hospital but could be transported back to Miami.

In the meantime, the mayor has appointed an interim director – Stephanie Daniels – who has served the department for decades.