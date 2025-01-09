Fort Lauderdale

Surveillance shows men fighting before stabbing at Fort Lauderdale bus terminal

The suspect ran off before police arrived at the scene

Newly released surveillance video shows a stabbing Wednesday morning near a Fort Lauderdale bus terminal.

It happened at around 6:15 a.m. at the Broward Central Bus Terminal.

In the video, one man is seen trying to fight off another in the area of Northwest First Street and First Avenue.

One man repeatedly makes a stabbing motion at the other before apparently throwing away whatever he had in his hand.

Police arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one stab wound. He was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

The suspect had already fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

Crime scene investigators later returned to the scene and gathered a piece of evidence from the roof of a convenience store.

There appeared to be an exchange of words before the stabbing, but it's still not clear why the situation turned violent.

