Surveillance shows alleged arsonists setting Hialeah barbershop ablaze

Newly released surveillance video captured two alleged arsonists setting a Hialeah barbershop ablaze last week.

The fire happened last Friday at Fresh Parras Barbershop on West 1st Avenue and 49th Street.

Miguel Reyes Jr., 38, and Alberto Gonzalez, 56, were caught on CCTV committing the act and causing about $100,000 in damages, according to police.

Authorities said the surveillance footage shows Reyes, wearing a mask, using a pipe wrench to shatter the front glass door. Another man — later identified as Gonzalez — is seen throwing two Molotov cocktails made from what appears to be Mason jars into the business.

The pair then runs back to their vehicle and drives away before the barbershop bursts into flames.

The fire destroyed the business. There were no reported injuries and the fire didn't spread to other buildings, but the owner said at least eight employees are out of a job.

“We feel awful. We're all basically out of a job," Ariel Esquivel told NBC6 on Friday. "Now, I suppose little by little we'll get back on our feet. We'll be alright."

Reyes was arrested over the weekend and faces charges of first-degree arson and burglary. He remains in jail without bond.

Gonzalez is still at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hialeah detectives at (305) 687-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).