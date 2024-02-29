Suspect accused of shooting man in Miami-Dade convenience store facing murder charge

A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man inside a northwest Miami-Dade convenience store is facing a murder charge.

Myron Hawkins, 41, is facing a first-degree murder charge in Wednesday's shooting of 48-year-old Patrick Zamor.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. inside the Presi Stop 24 Hrs. store at 9203 Northwest 22nd Avenue in the West Little River neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Corrections Myron Hawkins

Miami-Dade Police officials said Zamor was having a conversation with people inside the store when Hawkins walked in, pulled out a gun and shot him.

Hawkins ran out of the store and was pursued by the owner, the report said.

As he fled Hawkins ditched the firearm and clothing he was wearing during the shooting, the report said.

Police responded and formed a perimeter, and took Hawkins into custody.

Officers searched the area and found the gun, along with Hawkins' clothing and personal property, the report said.

A forensic examination revealed the firearm matched the spent bullet casing found at the store, the report said.

Hawkins was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police haven't released a possible motive for the shooting.