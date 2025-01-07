Pembroke Pines

Suspect arrested, 2nd sought months after driver fatally shot in Pembroke Pines

Police are still searching for 25-year-old Kevonte Irons, of Coconut Creek, in connection with the crime.

A suspect was arrested and a second one is still at large months after a driver was killed in an apparent road rage shooting in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 23-year-old Miramar resident Calvin Brownlee was taken into custody in connection with the Oct. 26 shooting near 11700 Sheridan Street.

Police are still searching for 25-year-old Kevonte Irons, of Coconut Creek, in connection with the crime.

Kevonte Irons (left) and Calvin Brownlee
BSO
Kevonte Irons (left) and Calvin Brownlee

When officers responded to Sheridan Street that early morning, they noticed a crashed Nissan Altima and the driver was dead.

Details about exactly what happened are scarce, but investigators believe at least two vehicles were driving recklessly when someone from one of the cars fired shots at the driver of the Altima.

The identity of the victim was not released.

Brownlee, who is in police custody at the Broward County Main Jail, faces charges of first-degree murder.

Irons is also wanted on first-degree murder charges. He is a Black male, 6-foot-1 in height, 160 pounds, and is known to frequent locations throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

