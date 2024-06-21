Suspect in custody after federal raid at Fort Lauderdale home

A suspect was taken into custody after authorities swarmed a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood Friday morning amid a federal investigation.

The large law enforcement response happened at a home in the area of Southwest 21st Street and Southwest 12th Avenue.

At least two armored trucks were outside the home as FBI agents in tactical gear were seen entering with weapons drawn.

Officials with the FBI and Fort Lauderdale Police said they were assisting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at the scene.

FBI officials said one suspect was taken into custody but gave no other information.

RAW: Aerial footage shows authorities surrounding a Fort Lauderdale home on June 21, 2024.

Kashi Keefe, who lives in the home that was raided, said it was his roommate who was arrested. He said the roommate has been struggling with addiction.

"They said something about medical fraud but I couldn’t see him doing anything like that," Keefe said.

Keefe's girlfriend, Angela Hutchinson, said she ran out of the back of the house after she thought they were being robbed.

"We had assault rifles at our face and they woke me up in the morning to me leaving my house to go to my first morning meditation session with a client," Keefe said.

The couple said the raid left their home and Keefe's car damaged.

"They said they recommend we board it up and we can go online and hit up the FBI to see what kind of money we can get back and now his car is stuck in the middle of the road," Hutchinson said.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.