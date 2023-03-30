Suspect in Miami-Dade Storage Facility Shooting Killed in Shootout With Oklahoma Troopers

A man wanted in the shooting of a woman at a storage facility in northeast Miami-Dade earlier this month was killed in a shootout with Oklahoma troopers following an armed bank robbery and chase, authorities said.

Rosendo Rivero, 25, was killed Friday after an exchange of gunfire with troopers, Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said.

Rivero had been suspected of robbing a bank in Wellington, Kansas, just north of the Oklahoma border, before leading authorities on a high-speed chase that led to the shootout.

Broward Sheriff's Office Rosendo Rivero, in a 2022 photo from the Broward Sheriff's Office

Rivero had been wanted in connection with a March 17 shooting at New Century Storage at 14444 W. Dixie Highway in Miami-Dade that left a 74-year-old woman critically injured.

Miami-Dade Police officials said there was an altercation that ended in the woman being shot and rushed to a hospital.

Family members identified her as 74-year-old Miranciane Amand, and said Rivero was the ex-boyfriend of Amand's granddaughter.

Police had been searching for Rivero since the March 17 shooting.

Records showed Rivero had been arrested in Broward County last year on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an alleged incident involving the ex-girlfriend and her father.