Suspect sought after man shot and killed in Miami's Overtown neighborhood

Police are searching for a suspect after a man was found shot to death in Miami's Overtown neighborhood Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 5th Street and Northwest 6th Avenue.

Miami Police officials said the victim, whose identity wasn't released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage showed multiple detectives at the scene, which was closed off by yellow crime tape.

Officials said no one was in custody, and the shooting remains under investigation.

