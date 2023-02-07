Suspects in Custody After Car Break-in Leads to SWAT Situation at NE Miami Home

Police have reportedly taken two suspects into custody after what appeared to be a SWAT situation at a home in northeast Miami.

The situation took place at a home near Northeast 4th Court and 71st Street. A helicopter from the Miami-Dade Police Department and SWAT units from the Miami Police Department were at the scene.

According to Miami Police, the two suspects were seen breaking into a car in the area around 1 a.m. Officers arrived and the suspects fled the scene with one being armed.

Shortly before 5 a.m., police said the standoff with a person inside the home came to an end and the person was in custody. The second person involved was also detained and a firearm was located behind the home.

Police have not released the identity of either person involved at this time.