TD Bank branch robbed in South Miami, suspect in custody

The FBI and the Pinecrest Police Department are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a TD Bank branch located at 14394 South Dixie Highway on Saturday morning.

According to a statement by the FBI, the suspect walked up to a cashier and demanded money.

The amount of the money taken was not revealed at this time.

The FBI also said they have taken the suspect into custody following a joint operation by the Miami-Dade Police Department, the South Florida Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force, the FBI and the Pinecrest Police Department.

No further information has been released.

Stay tuned with NBC6 for more on this developing story.