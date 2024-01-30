Teen begs for help in 911 call after drive-by that killed boyfriend in Miramar

The girlfriend of a 17-year-old who was killed in a shooting in Miramar is heard in 911 calls begging dispatchers for help after someone drove up to their vehicle and fired several times.

High school football player Johnnie Henderson was killed Sunday night after gunfire erupted in the 3600 block of University Drive, Miramar Police said. In the recently released 911 calls, a caller who appeared to be Henderson's girlfriend was in distress after she was also shot while sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

"I've been shot at, I've been shot," she tells the 911 dispatcher. "Come, come — my boyfriend — please, please come, check my location, please."

Miramar Police has identified the 17-year-old boy who was killed in a drive-by shooting that left his girlfriend critically injured. NBC6's Marissa Bagg reports

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In the audio, the girlfriend is in distress as the dispatcher tries to ask her how many times they were shot at and if they saw the shooter.

"I don't know, he shot a lot ... I didn't see nobody, we were driving the car," she says.

Henderson was driving the vehicle. Another 911 caller reported seeing someone slumped over inside.

"He's been shot a lot, he can't breathe," the girlfriend tells the dispatcher.

A Miami Police officer who stopped at the scene is overheard in the background of the call asking the girlfriend if they were OK. The girlfriend starts sobbing in response.

In another 911 call, a caller reported seeing someone pull up to a white car and shoot at it before quickly driving away.

Another 911 caller reported hearing three gunshots that possibly came from a semi-automatic gun.

Both teens were rushed to the hospital, but Henderson did not survive his injuries. His girlfriend, whose identity was not released, was critically injured but is expected to recover.

Police said they don't have a description of the shooter or even the vehicle where the shots came from. There is also no word on a motive.

There is a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.