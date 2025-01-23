Teen intends to plead guilty in 2024 Hialeah crash that killed 3 women: Attorney

A 15-year-old who was allegedly speeding and joyriding in his parents' car when he struck an SUV in Hialeah last year, killing three women, could soon accept responsibility for the crash.

Maykoll Santiesteban's attorney announced in court Thursday that the teen wants to plead guilty in the April 23, 2024 crash.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Maykoll Santiesteban in Miami-Dade bond court on May 15, 2024.

Hialeah Police officials said the teen had taken his parents' car out for a ride with friends when he crashed into another car at an intersection in the 400 block of Southeast 5th Street.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Inside the other car were a mother, her daughter, and an aunt who had gone out to buy food.

Yarina Garcia Hernandez, 39, and her aunt, Gloria Hernandez Molina, who was 71, were killed the day of the crash.

Garcia Hernandez's mother and Hernandez Molina's sister, 66-year-old Liliana Hernandez Molina, was severely injured and died after spending five months fighting for her life.

Family Photo Liliana Hernandez Molina and her daughter Yarina Garcia Hernandez

Surveillance videos throughout the neighborhood caught the fast-moving SUV zooming by. Police said Santiesteban was going over 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Santiesteban was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges and has remained behind bars. He pleaded not guilty last year.

The plan is for him to appear in court next month to plead guilty in the crash, before he's sentenced by the judge overseeing the case.

The teen could face decades in prison.