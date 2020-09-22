Teen Questioned and Released After Shooting Death of Miami Senior High Football Coach

A teen who was inside the home where Miami Senior High School head football coach Corey Smith was killed has been questioned and released, officials said Tuesday.

The 15-year-old was inside the home in the 2100 block of Northwest 97th Street when Smith was fatally shot Monday morning, Miami-Dade Police said.

The teen wasn't harmed, but the 46-year-old Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting remains under investigation.

The teen is the son of Lamar Alexander, one of two suspects in a December 2019 Coral Gables jewelry store heist that led to a hijacking of a UPS truck and chase that ended with a shootout in Miramar.

Alexander, another suspect, the UPS driver and a bystander were killed in the shootout.

Police are working to determine the possible family connection between Alexander, the teen, and Smith.

Officials said Smith, in addition to coaching football at Miami Senior High, was a PE teacher at Charles R. Drew Elementary School.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Smith worked for the district for two decades.