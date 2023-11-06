14-year-old suffers cardiac arrest, dies while running 5K in Miramar

A teen died over the weekend after suffering from cardiac arrest during a JROTC 5K that was held at a Miramar high school, officials said.

JROTC is the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps and it is one of the largest character development and citizenship programs for youth.

According to Miramar Police, at about 9 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to Everglades High School in regards to a medical emergency.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage boy suffering from cardiac arrest after running the 5K.

Miramar Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported him to Memorial Miramar where he was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Loved ones have set up a GoFundMe to help his family through this difficult time.

According to the page, 14-year-old Knox MacEwen was a revered member of his local community.

A student at Western High, MacEwen was also a student for the JROTC, a volunteer with the kids ministry at his home church, and was a beloved grandson, nephew, friend, brother, and son to his parents, Kevin and Julie.

This is an ongoing investigation.