‘An outpouring of support': Temple Court management gives update after shooting, fire at apartment complex

Days after a shooting and massive fire - allegedly caused by a resident - left an employee injured, apartment complex in ruins and dozens of people displaced, property management released a statement Wednesday.

Atlantic Housing Management provided an update on the employee who was shot on the morning of June 10, saying Lead Service Technician, Feder Biotte, was in stable condition.

"He is loved by his family, friends, co-workers, and Temple Court residents, and we are all rooting for his recovery," the statement read.

The management team noted that several charitable organizations and city officials were helping to take care of displaced residents.

"Thank you to Mayor Suarez, HUD, and the Department of Health and Human Services for helping us to connect residents with vital resources in this time of need. And thank you to the Red Cross for providing shelter, food, water, and other essentials during the first 24 hours," the management team stated.

Hotel accommodations were being made for residents who did not already have family to stay with over the next two weeks, while arrangements are made with HUD and the Department of Health and Human Services to help them find alternative housing during the interim.

Atlantic Housing Management also emphasized its appreciation for all the first responders involved.

"We have so much gratitude for the City of Miami officials and departments, all law enforcement officials, and all organizations who have helped us so far. We want to thank the Miami Fire Department for bravely battling this fire and rescuing our residents. Their dedication and sacrifice helped ensure that each one was safe," the statement read.

Property management gave a special shoutout to the Miami Police Department for quickly tracking down the shooting and arson suspect, identified as convicted felon Juan Francisco Figueroa, 73.

He is facing attempted felony murder, arson and firearms charges in Monday's blaze at the Temple Court Apartments, where he was reportedly a resident.

Management also took a moment to thank the community for taking action following the incident.

"We have seen such an outpouring of support and generosity from the people of Miami, and we are so grateful."