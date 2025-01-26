Temporary repairs complete at Sunrise condo after buildings deemed unsafe

Days after residents in a Sunrise neighborhood were forced out of their homes after the city deemed some buildings to be unsafe, they are now allowed to come back.

According to the city, the Grenadier Lakes at Welleby engineer said the units that were identified as unsafe to live in were temporarily strengthened and are considered safe for residents to live in.

After having discussions with the engineer, the City of Sunrise said all stickers with "Unsafe Structure," have since been removed.

Residents on Friday were surprised when they found out they had to leave their homes.

Bailey Harris got the news while she was at work.

“This has probably been one of the most emotionally overwhelming things I have ever had to deal with in my entire life,” Harris said. “I left work, and immediately got emotional because I realized I might lose everything.”

Contractors had until Monday at noon to make those repairs and if they weren't complete, residents would have needed to find temporary housing until the work was finished, as well as being approved by the HOA's Engineer.