Tenants forced to evacuate after electrical fire deems building unsafe in NE Miami-Dade

Several families at a condominium complex in Northeast Miami-Dade have been evacuated after their building was deemed unsafe when their power went out and never came back.

“I came home from work, I was leaving the bathroom when the power went out and it came back a second later” said one Wilshire Condominium resident.

According to neighbors, everything was caused by a fire in the building's electrical panel near the elevators, so the smoke reached several apartments.

Many residents were immediately evacuated.

Those who did not have a place to go received help from the Red Cross and for the second consecutive night, they will sleep in a room in the neighboring tower, which was not affected.

Dozens of families live in the building and what is concerning them most are notices at the entrance which declare the building unsafe and might require repair or demolition.

One tenant shared her frustrations, not knowing when her home will be safe to live again.

"We're in the most developed country in the world and they should do things fast and done well," she said.

NBC6 reached out to the association for an update on when the power will be restored, but is still waiting for a response.