Text messages reveal inappropriate relationship between Key Biscayne gymnastics coach and students

Text messages released Monday reveal disturbing conversations between a Key Biscayne gymnastics coach and underage students he is accused of sexually battering.

Oscar Olea, 38, surrendered to authorities and was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 28, on two counts of sexual battery, following a lengthy investigation into allegations that he sexually assaulted two of his students were were around 14 years old at the time.

At a hearing last Thursday, Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause and ordered Olea be held without bond.

Oscar Olea appears in bond court on Feb. 29, 2024.

A hearing on Monday was reset for Tuesday, but the judge ordered new evidence to be released -- which included a chain of shocking text messages between Olea and his underage students.

One message shows the minor telling Olea that she might be pregnant. The coach expressed that he wanted her to take a test and that if she was pregnant, she would need to skip school or work in order to go to an abortion clinic.

Text messages between Oscar Olea and the his underage student back in 2011.

In an affidavit obtained by NBC6, one of the victims, who is now in her 30s, told detectives she was 10 years old when she became Olea's gymnastic student. When she was 14 and Olea was 22, she said he started to befriend her and portray himself as a "big brother" and told her they had a "brother-sister relationship," the affidavit stated.

According to another affidavit, a second victim, who is now in her 20s, came forward to police back in January and told them she was abused by Olea when she was 14 years old and he was 26.

Olea also befriended this victim, who said he portrayed himself as a father, older brother and friend figure in her life, police said.

The text messages released Monday, confirm that Olea described himself as a brother or role model for the victims.

Text messages between Oscar Olea and the his underage student

One of the victims told detectives since she was bullied and her parents were going through a divorce at the time, she felt that Olea was the only one who "made her feel loved and valued."

Other messages showed Olea requesting and sending nude photos, and that he even sent a victim pictures of him kissing another minor, according to records.

A copy of an image that Oscar Olea, 38, allegedly sent to his teen student.

Court records also revealed that the 38-year-old coach would give private lessons to one victim at the American Gymster in Key Biscayne and then drive her to another gym in Coral Gables to allegedly molest her.

NBC6 spoke with one woman following Olea's arrest, who said her two daughters took lessons with him. She described him as a great coach, but said she once told him he was way too friendly with the girls.

This all comes weeks after a Miami Herald investigation reported there had been at least five alleged victims of the coach.

Key Biscayne Police started their investigation into Olea back in September — and because of that investigation, additional victims came forward.

Miami-Dade Corrections Oscar Olea

One of the victims claims on top of victimizing her at the gym, in his car and at his mother's apartment, Olea also managed to gain the victim's mother's trust and even visited their home.

"(Olea) told her she couldn't tell anyone about their sexual relationship and not to say anything to her parents," an affidavit read. "He did it out of love because he loved her, and he didn't do that with anyone else."