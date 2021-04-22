THE 6IX: What to Do if COVID Vaccine Card Gets Lost, Jackson Health Ending Public Vaccine Program

It’s Thursday, April 22nd - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested on a perjury charge Wednesday.

Runcie, 59, was arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on a felony charge of perjury in an official proceeding, Broward County jail records showed. Runcie was booked into jail and released on his own recognizance. In a statement, Runcie's attorneys said he will plead not guilty to the charge. FDLE officials said the charge against Runcie is related to his testimony before a statewide grand jury that was empaneled to investigate possible failures in following school-related safety laws and mismanaging funds solicited for school safety initiatives, as well as the district’s construction bond program.

No. 2 - Pretty Ricky rap star Baby Blue was critically injured after he was shot during a robbery outside a South Florida bowling alley, authorities said.

The incident happened around midnight Monday in the parking lot of Sparez Bowling Alley on S. University Drive in Davie. Police said the rapper and another victim were next to their cars when they were approached by two armed men. The suspects tried to steal a gold chain necklace and there was a fight that led to a gun going off and hitting the rapper in the shoulder. Graphic video posted on social media appeared to show the bloodied rapper shortly after the shooting lying on the ground as friends yelled for help. To hear the emotional words from Blue’s brother, click here for the story from NBC 6 reporter Kim Wynne.

No. 3 - After nearly five months of vaccinating the community in Miami-Dade County against COVID-19, Jackson Health System announced Wednesday that it is planning to end its public vaccination program.

As access to shots increases throughout the county and the demand in appointments at Jackson’s three vaccination sites decreases, Jackson said it will stop providing first shots to the public after April 30. However, anyone who receives a first shot at Jackson is guaranteed a second dose, with those appointments continuing until May 21 at their three vaccine locations: Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center, Jackson South Medical Center, and North Dade Health Center.

No. 4 - A social justice group has filed a lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others two days after the Republican signed a bill to create tougher penalties for people who participate in violent protests.

The nonprofit group Legacy Entertainment & Arts Foundation filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Orlando federal court, according to court records. It argues the new law violates First Amendment protections for free speech, Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment and 14th Amendment protections of due process. DeSantis spokesman Cody McCloud said the governor’s office hasn't yet been served in the case but will firmly defend the legal merits of the new law, which McCloud said protects businesses, supports law enforcement and ensures punishment for those who cause violence.

No. 5 - Your COVID-19 vaccine card is an important record… But what if you lose it?

It’s a valid question many across South Florida have asked, especially with some heading back to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days. Consumer Investigator Sasha Jones has the steps you can take to replace it. Click here to see her report.

No. 6 - Thursday is Earth Day - and locations across South Florida will be using the day to emphasize the protection of Mother Nature while offering some serious deals.

Events will take place across the area while also using safety guidelines and social distancing protocols amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, with many places still requiring face masks to be worn. Click here for a list of some events taking place across South Florida.