‘The smell of death': Residents complain of large amounts of dead fish in Plantation lake

Residents in a Plantation neighborhood were dealing with a smelly situation after they said a large amount of dead fish showed up in a lake near their homes.

Several pictures sent from a resident to NBC6 showed dead fish near the homes at the Villas of Plantation.

A company sprayed the lake and its banks for algae and grass growth on Thursday. By Friday, resident John Ziegler said he and other residents saw large amounts of fish kill near their homes and believe the chemicals used to spray were too strong.

"It was like dead. It was the smell of death. It was the smell of death," Ziegler said. "If you’ve ever been on a fishing boat and you left the bait bucket overnight, that’s what it smelled like."

Residents took videos earlier Monday showing someone from the company on a boat in the water cleaning up some of the fish kill.

Ziegler said they have had fish kill issues before but never this bad.

The treasurer of the homeowners association — which hired the company — said fish kill did not happen from the spraying and believes it may have been caused by other issues. He added a light, government-approved spray was used and that they haven’t had any recent cases of fish kill.

NBC6 reached out to the company that sprayed the lake and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission but have not heard back.