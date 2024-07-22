Democratic Party

These are the Florida Democrats who have endorsed Kamala Harris

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

President Biden announced on Sunday that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee.

"Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year," Biden said. "Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."

Vice President Harris issued a statement following the president's decision.

"I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris said in the statement. "I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda."

Biden dropped out of the race after a firestorm of criticism about his age and ability.

Following the announcement, several Florida Democrats quickly endorsed Harris as well.

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell said in a post on X that Democrats must “stand united” behind Harris.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a former Democratic National Committee chairperson also expressed her endorsement for the vice president in a post on X.

“I love and respect Joe Biden immensely and I have total faith in Kamala Harris and the American people who will help us beat Donald Trump," Wasserman Shultz said in her post.

Rep. Kathy Castor released her own statement indicating that she intends back the vice president as the party's nominee.

“There is a lot at stake in this election and I have full confidence in Vice President Harris,” Castor said. “She is a fighter who stands up for reproductive freedoms, civil rights, lowering costs for families and lifting up all Americans. I look forward to working for her election and defeating Donald Trump.”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz also showed his support for Harris in a post that read, “I hereby endorse Kamala Harris! That’s the tweet.”

The highest ranking Democrat in the state as the outgoing Senate minority leader, Sen. Lauren Book, wrote on X that she was “proud to endorse” Harris for president and that her "leadership has been pivotal in advancing policies."

In an interview, State House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell from Tampa said that Harris had her backing “100%"

“She’s ready for this moment because she has prepared for this moment," Driskell said. "Vice President Harris can count on my strongest support."

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, posted a short, simple stamp of approval for Harris in a post on X that said, "Let’s get the job done!"

U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Miami Democrat, posted a photo of herself with Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and stated that Harris would be making history as "the first Black woman to hold the Presidency."

Rep. Maxwell Frost from Orlando, also offered his support, with a post that read in part, "let’s get to work to defeat Trump and reject fascism.”

