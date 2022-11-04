‘They Were My Life': Family's Cats Die in Massive Wilton Manors House Fire

A family in Wilton Manors is mourning the death of their four cats after a massive house fire Friday morning.

Homeowner Liz Hyland said she feels lucky to be alive and without injuries, but she feels devastated she lost her four cats, who meant the world to her.

“I lost all four of my animals, my cats, they’re all gone, the house is completely totaled,” Hyland told NBC 6.

She woke up to a loud noise at around four in the morning and saw orange flames.

After seeing the nasty flames, she knew something bad had happened, but she never thought she would lose her four furry friends.

“They mean the world to us,” she said. “They’re all rescues, we only do rescues. One was 17, 15, 14 and then I had a two-year-old.”

Footage from Chopper 6 showed extensive damage to the home in Wilton Manors on NE 16th Avenue.

Hyland also allowed NBC 6 to take a look inside, where there was more damage in the interior of the home.

Fire officials said the fire probably started on the patio and spread. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Hyland said fire rescue crews tried everything they could to save her pets.

“They tried to resuscitate them with baby masks, oxygen masks, but the smoke was too much for them,” she said.

Now, with this unimaginable loss, she said there’s still a long road ahead until things feel normal again.

“They were my life,” she said. We’ll rescue again, down the road, but these guys were so special.”

Hyland said she is grateful for the police officers and firefighters that helped, as well as her neighbors and friends who are lending a hand during this difficult time.