Thief caught on camera stealing meat at knifepoint from Tropical Supermarket arrested for robberies at Publix, Marshalls

Police have arrested a man who is accused of continuously stealing items from Marshalls and food from Publix and Tropical Supermarkets.

Bond court documents state, Alberto Betancourt was arrested on Sunday for robberies at Publix supermarket and a Marshalls on W Flagler Street in the Fontainebleau area of Miami-Dade.

Alberto Betancourt, 36, is accused of stealing various items from several Miami-Dade stores.

According to an arrest report from July 2nd, Betancourt filled a large backpack with several meats and took out a knife when he was confronted by the manager of the supermarket.

On another occasion, Betancourt entered a Publix supermarket at 8341 W Flagler Street and again proceeded to fill a large bag with meat products. When several customers approached, Betancourt again pulled out a knife, the police report says.

That same report also states that at one point Betancourt made it known to detectives that he was homeless and stole the food because he was hungry.

Betancourt was charged with petit theft, armed robbery, Grand theft in the third degree, and dealing in stolen property.