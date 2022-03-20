Three Shot During Spring Break on South Beach

Three people are in the hospital getting shot in Miami Beach just after midnight Sunday. The incident occurred along Ocean Drive near 8th Street.
Video shows a crowd of people running away after shots are heard.
When police arrived, they found two people shot. The two victims were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
A third man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He is believed to be the third victim in the incident.
All three victims are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
Local
Crowds are larger than usual in South Beach as thousands visit South Florida for spring break.
This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.