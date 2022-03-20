Miami Beach

Three Shot During Spring Break on South Beach

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people are in the hospital getting shot in Miami Beach just after midnight Sunday. The incident occurred along Ocean Drive near 8th Street.

Video shows a crowd of people running away after shots are heard.

When police arrived, they found two people shot. The two victims were sent to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

A third man showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound, police said. He is believed to be the third victim in the incident.

All three victims are in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Haiti 18 hours ago

U.S. Coast Guard Rescues 189 People Near Haiti

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 25

Want to Support War Victims in Ukraine? Here's How You Can Help

Crowds are larger than usual in South Beach as thousands visit South Florida for spring break.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beachshootingspring breakOcean Drive
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us