‘Too Good To Go' App Brings Surplus Food to South Florida Customers at a Discounted Rate

Do you ever wonder what restaurants do with all of the extra food at the end of the night that wasn't sold? Well, there’s an app for that.

Too Good To Go is the world’s largest marketplace for restaurants to sell food surplus to consumers. Users can buy surprise bags from local restaurants at a discounted price.

The platform is popular in Europe and is active in 13 U.S. cities. And this month, Too Good To Go made its debut in South Florida.

NBC 6 spoke to the U.S. Country Manager Chris MacAulay about the need for this app.

“We like to think of this as a win-win-win business model," MacAulay told NBC 6. "Consumers are getting food for a third of the price that they would normally get because we’re keeping it from going in the trash, partners are making money off of food they would normally throw away, and the environment gets the benefit of not getting the food waste."

Forty percent of all food waste goes into the trash and it’s the biggest contributor to carbon emissions on our planet.

The app uses your location to connect with local restaurants and allows you to purchase a surprise bag for approximately $5, getting $15 to $20 worth of food.

Participating South Florida restaurants include Misha’s Cupcakes, Panther Coffee, Just Salad, and Farm to Table.

The app is a social impact movement that allows consumers to even donate food to those experiencing food insecurity.

You can find more information at toogoodtogo.com.