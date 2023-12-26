Video shows tourist being dragged during violent robbery in Fort Lauderdale

Shocking video shows the moments tourists were robbed at gunpoint in the middle of the day while on vacation in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened Dec. 9 just off of busy Las Olas Boulevard and San Marco Drive, according to Fort Lauderdale Police.

A witness recorded most of the scary moments — in it, two men are wrestling on the ground, and a man wearing a black sweater is hitting the victim, who is wearing a pink shirt, with a glock. The victim’s wife yelling, pleading for them to stop — even trying to hit them to fend them off

"Somebody call the cops. Call 9-1-1," someone is heard saying.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Then the suspects drag the victim by the arm, stealing his 1950s gold Rolex valued at $45,000. The robbers run off, jumping into a car waiting for them at a stop sign.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the couple robbed was visiting from Canada. They were taking a leisurely walk around the boulevard, heading back to their hotel when they were randomly approached and held up at gunpoint.

Anyone who recognizes the car in the video or the suspects should call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.