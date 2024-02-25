U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for man who fell into Miami River

The U.S. Coast Guard announced Sunday that it has suspended the search for a man who fell into the Miami River on Saturday afternoon.

Miami Fire Rescue divers searched the water for hours after the passenger, possibly in his 30s, reportedly fell off a charter boat and into the Miami River off of NW North River Drive and NW 4th Street.

Authorities say a 45-foot SeaRay -- that was chartered around 11 a.m. Saturday -- was on its way back and waiting in line for the 5th Street bridge to go up, when the man went overboard around 2:30 p.m.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue as well as crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and FWC were seen responding to the scene as divers searched the area between the Flagler SW 1st Street bridge and NW 5th Street bridge throughout the evening.

Miami Fire Rescue considered it to be a recovery mission by Saturday evening, reopening the river by 6:30 p.m.

U.S. Coast Guard crews later suspended the search around 8:15 p.m.

The FWC is the lead agency.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.