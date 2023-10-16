US Navy petty officer allegedly plotted to kill Jamaican politician's daughter and her mom

A Miami sailor is in a Jamaica jail accused of a murder-for-hire scheme that left a mother and her 10-month-old dead — a case that is also connected to a Jamaican member of Parliament whom the suspect once had a relationship with.

Leoda Bradshaw — who the U.S. Navy confirms is a petty officer assigned to a talent acquisition team in Miami — is now facing charges of murder and kidnapping, accused of hiring hitmen to kill Toshyna Patterson and her daughter Sarayah in Jamaica.

In a statement to NBC6, the Navy says it "…takes all allegations of misconduct seriously and is fully cooperating with appropriate investigative and law enforcement authorities. The matter is currently under investigation by Jamaican authorities and the Navy Criminal Investigative Service."

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution in Jamaica alleges Bradshaw and her cousin hired two men to murder the child and her mother. The contracted men allegedly carried out the murder by shooting the victims and then burning them.

“It is one of the most painful investigations for the team since recent times. However, the team of investigators continue to be professional and remain focused,” said a Jamaican official.

Jamaican officials identified the child as the daughter of a member of Parliament, Phillip Paulwell. In a news release, prosecutors allege Bradshaw and Paulwell were in a relationship and Bradshaw considered Paulwell her spouse.

Paulwell hasn’t responded to NBC6's requests for comment but he did say on social media, “That anyone could murder a mother and an innocent baby is unimaginable and my heart is heavy with sadness … I am praying for Tashyna's family who I know are experiencing the unbearable grief and pain of losing their beloved daughter and granddaughter."

Bradshaw is expected to appear in court again in December. NBC6 has not been able to reach her attorneys, but they’ve publicly denied the allegations.