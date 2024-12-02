Venezuelans in South Florida demand action against Maduro regime

Venezuelans in South Florida joined thousands of others around the world in calling for the international community to step in and investigate what they describe as crimes against humanity happening in the country.

Venezuelans in more than 150 cities around the world took to the streets demanding that the International Criminal Court expedite proceedings.

"We've been waiting a long time for them to issue an arrest warrant for Nicolás Maduro. What more proof do they need? There is so much proof of the crimes committed by his regime,” said Maria Teresa Morin with opposition group Comando Con Venezuela.

Protestors attended a rally in Doral wearing red lipstick and scarves as symbols of resistance. Others had a red hand smeared over their faces, representing the silence imposed by the Maduro regime.

The ICC will begin on Monday a week of meetings in the Netherlands. Venezuelan opposition leaders say the agenda prioritizes other topics that don't appear to include Venezuela.

"They asked us for a pacific solution in Venezuela and that's what we did. We won the election fairly,” said Jose Prusza.

Opposition leaders denounce the detention of more than 2,000 political prisoners. They say they are subject to inhumane treatment and an unfair judicial process.

The head of the opposition movement in Venezeula, Maria Corina Machado, called this massive protest hoping the ICC and the world will take notice.

Senator Rick Scott also commented on the protests, saying, "There is a new day of freedom coming for Venezuela soon and I won't stop my fight until this day."