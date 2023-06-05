Victim speaks out after getting stabbed in NW Miami-Dade by suspect on the run

A man is on the run after police said he stabbed three people — including his estranged wife — and one of the victims is speaking out Monday.

Osmany Leiva was recovering at home after Miami-Dade Police said he was stabbed by Pablo Caballero Aquino.

Leiva said he didn't want to give too many details about what happened Sunday night at his home on NW 113th Street and 62 Avenue because he was overwhelmed.

Miami-Dade Police Pablo Caballero Aquino

According to Miami Dade Police, Caballero Aquino went to the home and stabbed his ex-wife, her brother and Leiva. Police said Leiva was another family member, but Leiva did not specify his relationship with the estranged couple Monday.

The violent incident happened in a matter of seconds, Leiva said. Caballero Aquino left the scene and remained on the run.

Leiva helped bring the suspect from Cuba about a year and a half ago and he can't believe the situation escalated to this point.

One family friend said Caballero Aquino turns himself in, worried about his mental and emotional state.

Family members said the ex-wife and her brother are still hospitalized. She was intubated and in critical condition.

If you recognize Caballero, call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Police said his last known address was in Hialeah, and he was last seen driving a white 2016 Chevrolet SUV with Florida license plate L5JVS.