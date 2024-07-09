Video captures hail of gunfire, suspects fleeing scene in fatal shooting and crash in Tamarac

The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday released surveillance video showing a fatal shooting and crash in Tamarac, as well as two people who immediately fled the scene.

Authorities said they responded, shortly after 2:19 a.m. on July 3, to reports of a crash and shots near the 6300 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

Deputies found Christopher Mathurin dead inside a vehicle, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a shooting took place and two vehicles crashed," BSO stated.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Cameras captured at least one of those cars colliding with the exterior of a wall of a home.

Surveillance video released on Tuesday revealed several camera angles of gunfire erupting, the moment of impact as well as two people – who were inside the second vehicle – running from the scene.

One has a slim build and the second, a stocky build, according to BSO detectives. They were both wearing dark clothing.

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating these individuals, as they are believed to be connected to Mathurin's murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Unit Detective Steven Novak at 954-321-4325, Detective Kevin White at 954-321-4215 or submit an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.