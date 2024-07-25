Video shows child, 10, waiting for Hialeah police after mom allegedly stabbed by boyfriend

Authorities on Thursday identified the man accused of stabbing his girlfriend in front of her child in Hialeah, and video shows how the 10-year-old waited for first responders after the alleged attack.

The "domestic-related" stabbing happened at around 3 a.m. Wednesday at 4295 West 11th Place, according to Hialeah police.

Jose Ivan Mairena, 43, is charged with second-degree attempted murder and child abuse with no harm, since the child witnessed the incident.

The child waited for officers outside the home after police said the victim, a 35-year-old woman, called 911.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, according to authorities. More details on her condition were not immediately available.

Mairena "was still on scene and inside of the home as officers arrived," police said.

He then allegedly came outside with what appeared to be a self-inflicted stab wound.

He was taken into custody and also transported to Ryder Trauma Center. He remains hospitalized as of Thursday morning.