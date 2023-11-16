Video shows end of trooper pursuit of stolen Porsche on Turnpike in Miami-Dade

New dashcam video shows the wild ending of a pursuit of a stolen Porsche in Miami-Dade that led to a foot chase and a suspect in custody.

The incident happened Tuesday when the blue Porsche Cayenne that had been reported stolen out of Collier County was spotted by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper speeding past cars on the shoulder of the Florida's Turnpike near Southwest 42nd Street in Miami-Dade.

The trooper tried to stop the car but the driver continued to flee, even opening his door at one point.

A short time later, the trooper used a P.I.T. maneuver to stop the Porsche.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The dashcam footage showed the driver immediately run out to try to flee on foot, but he was taken into custody.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Willie Bernard Perry, of Fort Lauderdale, is facing charges including grand theft, fleeing and eluding, resisting an officer without violence and possession of a controlled substance, jail records showed.