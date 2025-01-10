Video shows Florida deputy crashed into car while looking at porn: Report

A Florida deputy has resigned after body camera footage showed he was looking at pornography when he crashed into a car last year, according to a report.

Lake County Deputy Tristan Macomber resigned his position after an internal investigation into the Nov. 6 crash, NBC6 affiliate WESH reported.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The body camera footage showed Macomber driving when he suddenly slammed into a vehicle that was stopped in front of him.

His airbag deploys before he gets out to check on the other driver, who was stopped for a school bus.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Hello ma'am, are you ok? I'm so sorry, my brakes locked up," he tells the other driver in the video.

According to an internal investigation report obtained by WESH, Macomber said his patrol car's speedometer had just been calibrated and the anti-lock braking system light had been on since.

But investigators watched the body camera footage, Macomber had picked up a phone while he was driving.

"I was able to observe in the top right of the screen that D/S Macomber was holding what appears to be a cell phone in his right hand," an investigator wrote in the report.

Macomber said he was looking at text messages from his colleagues just before the crash, but the investigator used the video to determine that Macomber was looking at pictures and not text messages, the report said.

Macomber was later interviewed and said he falsified information in his original account, admitting that he was on his personal phone looking at "inappropriate pictures," later clarified to be pornographic material, the report said.

The deputy said his ABS light was on at the time of the crash, but admitted that was "more of a deflection than a genuine reason for the vehicle crash," and said the pictures were the main reason for the crash, the report said.

Macomber resigned as he was facing termination, WESH reported.